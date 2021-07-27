New 'Ghostbusters' trailer teases return of original cast members

Sony Pictures has released a new trailer for "Ghostbusters: Afterlife," starring Finn Wolfhard, McKenna Grace, Carrie Coon and Paul Rudd, along with a quick glimpse at the classic characters played by Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd and Harold Ramis.

Murray, Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, Sigourney Weaver, Annie Potts and Ramis were a part of the original 1984 hit, along with its sequel "Ghostbusters II" in 1989. After Ramis' death in 2014, it was unclear if a third installment with the original cast was going to take place.

Sony produced an all-female reimagining of the film in 2016, starring Leslie Jones, Kristen Wiig, Kate McKinnon and Melissa McCarthy. After that installment underperformed at the box office, Sony brought on Jason Reitman as co-writer and director for "Ghostbusters: Afterlife," which brought in a younger cast and got the original stars to agree to being part of the film.

Rudd is one of the stars of the new "Ghostbusters" film. Kimberly French / Sony Pictures

"Ghostbusters: Afterlife" will also feature Shelby Young and Sarah Natochenny in voice acting roles. The film was originally scheduled for release in July 2020, but was delayed several times due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It is now scheduled to release on Nov. 11.

On Monday, Sony released a clip of the trailer on Twitter, writing, "Something's Coming." In the clip, viewers were shown the resurrected Ecto-1 speeding down the road, giving audiences a taste of what's to come, including familiar "Ghostbusters" elements from the previous films.

"Ghostbusters: Afterlife" is executive produced by Aykroyd, Michael Beugg, Jason Blumenfeld, Jason Cloth, Aaron L. Gilbert and Gil Kenan, along with Suraj Maraboyina and Adam Somer as co-executive producers.