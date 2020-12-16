Kelly Clarkson performs stunning duet of 'I'm Every Woman' with 'Voice' contestant

Kelly Clarkson can sing just about anything and Tuesday night was no different. The pop star took to the stage in the season finale of "The Voice" with her final remaining contestant, Desz, for a powerful duet.

The two performed Chaka Khan's "I'm Every Woman" on Tuesday night's finale of Season 19.

Clarkson has been singing Desz' praises all season, on more than one occasion saying she wished she could sing backup for the contestant.

In Monday night's episode, Desz' cover of "Landslide" by Fleetwood Mac brought Clarkson to tears.

“I have to stand because I wish I could’ve said this in your last performance too, you do things vocally …that no one I know can do,” she gushed about the cover. “Your runs, your precision with it, and also it’s believable, it’s felt, it’s pure, it’s raw, it’s all the things I desire to be as a vocalist and honest to God, will never reach.”

Their duet on Tuesday had fans abuzz.

"this is what I’ve been waiting on all season. Straight vocal slayage," one person replied on Youtube.

"The best duet EVER nothing tops this Desz is the DESERVING WINNER and I hope she goes mainstream after this show," another fan commented.

Clarkson lately has been known for her covers. She opens each episode of her talk show with a cover in a segment called Kellyoke. Clarkson even performed "Shallow" from the hit film "A Star Is Born" with superstar Garth Brooks.