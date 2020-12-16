'The Voice' Season 19 picks a winner after unprecedented, socially-distant season

After a season during an unprecedented pandemic, America has voted and “The Voice” has a new champion.

Carter Rubin, 15, took home the top prize on Tuesday night, giving coach Gwen Stefani her first win after five seasons on the show.

Carter Rubin and Gwen Stefani after Rubin won "The Voice" Season 19. Trae Patton / NBC

Jim Ranger from Team Blake Shelton took home second place, while Ian Flanigan took home third.

Desz, from Team Kelly Clarkson, took fourth place while John Holiday from Team John Legend rounded out the top five.

The show, which films on the Universal Studios lot in Los Angeles, showed off their talent during the live finale shows Monday and Tuesday night. Several celebrities also performed both in-person and remotely. Nelly, Tyler Hubbard, Keith Urban, Pink, Dan + Shay, JP Saxe and Julia Michaels all sang before the final results were announced.

This season has been a rollercoaster of emotions for the contestants and coaches. Rubin made headlines earlier this month for his stunning rendition of "Rainbow Connection" that pushed Stefani to tears, and Monday night, Desz made Clarkson emotional with her performance of Fleetwood Mac's "Landslide."