'Voice' contestant brings Gwen Stefani to tears with 'Rainbow Connection' cover

A “Voice” contestant certainly found a way to make a “connection” with Gwen Stefani.

Carter Rubin’s stunning take on “Rainbow Connection,” a song from "The Muppet Movie," in the semifinals left Stefani in tears Monday night.

Rubin wowed the future Mrs. Blake Shelton and dedicated his performance to his brother who has autism.

“Oh, my God,” the “Hollaback Girl” singer repeated a few times while wiping her eyes after Rubin wrapped up.

"I told you I would mother you," she said, before adding she sings that song to her kids. "That was flawless. That was God answering my prayers."

“That was so beautiful," she continued. "I’m so happy for you. You're so gifted, you're so intuitive. Your heart is full of music. I'm so honored that you picked me, and I'm crying, and I'm so happy and I love this frickin' show. Congratulations!"

Stefani was hardly alone in thinking Rubin put on a dynamite show.

"Kid's got it all...power, clarity, control. Beautiful voice, easy to listen to. He's a winner, no matter the outcome," a fan wrote on Facebook.

"I think Gwen may have her first win, at least she should. This kid is so amazing. He deserves to win," someone else wrote.

"He is by far my favorite ... He consistently puts a lump in my throat with his heartfelt song deliveries. Best of luck to this young man," another viewer commented.

Rubin, 15, is the youngest performer left on the show this season. He notched his spot in the semifinals after singing Mariah Carey’s “Hero” last week in a performance that also brought Stefani to tears.