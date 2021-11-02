Kelly Clarkson takes a 'crack' at an Annie Lennox song for 'Kellyoke'

Kelly Clarkson kicked off her week with a cover of an Annie Lennox song.

The singer and daytime talk show host performed a powerful cover of "Pavement Cracks," from Lennox's 2003 album, "Bare," during Monday's installment of "Kellyoke."

Clarkson wore a black silk dress complemented by blue ambient mood lighting during her performance alongside her band, Y’all.

Fans applauded the cover on social media, pointing out the range that Clarkson possesses with her covers for “Kellyoke.”

“It doesn't matter what song she is singing, or where. Kelly gives her all, whether it's a full song, or a minute and a half on 'Kellyoke.' You feel every word. She is just absolutely beautiful to watch,” said one person in the comments.

"Wow, love this! I listened to this Annie Lennox album nonstop when it came out. This is one of my favorite 'Kellyokes,'" said another fan.

Monday's "Kellyoke" came just days after Clarkson celebrated Halloween with a spooky version of the "Ghostbusters" theme. Other recent "Kellyoke" performances include covers of songs by Blondie, Faith Hill and Sting.