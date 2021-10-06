You'll never lose your faith in Kelly Clarkson after hearing her cover Sting

Kelly Clarkson's "Kellyoke" performances just keep getting better.

The talk show host performed a cover of Sting's Grammy-winning single "If I Ever Lose My Faith In You" on Monday and it was pretty flawless.

Dressed in a printed ankle-length dress, brown boots and a matching belt, the 39-year-old started off the jazzy tune in a mellow fashion, then picked up the tempo as the chorus approached.

"If I ever lose my faith in you, there'd be nothing left for me to do," she sang.

Clarkson belted out the soulful tune with ease and seemed to really get into it towards the end when she broke out some impressive high notes.

Her fans were clearly excited about the performance and took to the comments section of her show's YouTube page to applaud the performance.

"I will NEVER lose my faith in Kelly, she can sing any genre and she's UNBELIEVABLE!" one wrote. Another called her "the most versatile singer on the planet."

Several Sting fans thanked Clarkson for singing a tune from one of their favorite artists, including one who said they loved the "different key in this arrangement." Another chimed in, writing "Her higher notes are always beautiful!"

We're just a few weeks into the new season of "The Kelly Clarkson" show and one thing is pretty clear: the accomplished singer and host has been stepping up her "Kellyoke" game with each season. Last week, the singer totally rocked her cover of Whitney Houston’s “Saving All My Love for You.” In late September, the mother of two sang the '90s classic "Two Princes" and the performance definitely had a signature Clarkson flair.

There have already been several standout performances this season, including one where Clarkson sang Amy Winehouse's cover of the song "Valerie," which was originally recorded by English indie rockers The Zutons.

But our favorite "Kellyoke" segment so far was her rendition of "Ain't No Mountain High Enough" by Marvin Gaye and Tammi Terrell.