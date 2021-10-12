Kelly Clarkson is a country queen as she crushes a Faith Hill classic

In case you forgot, Kelly Clarkson is here to remind you she’s a good ol’ country girl.

The pop star showed off her country music chops when she covered Faith Hill’s “Let’s Go to Vegas” during the “Kellyoke” segment of her talk show Monday.

As fans have come to expect, Clarkson does the song justice, while also owning it. She keeps the up-tempo track lively while giving it the right amount of twang to honor her love of country. She also punctuates her spin on the tune when she nails the last note as she belts out the line “Bet on love and let it ride.”

Clarkson’s fans certainly loved her performance.

“She can sing anything and make it sound better than the original,” one impressed person wrote on YouTube.

Clarkson has shown a real love of Hill's music. NBC/ Getty Images

“Country really suits Kelly’s voice! Lovin the ending, too!” someone else commented.

“Hey Queen Kelly, let’s go to Vegas. You’re AMAZING!!!!” another person wrote.

“Oh my Lord, I need a country album from Kelly like yesterday!” someone else wrote.

“Let’s Go to Vegas” was the first single from Hill’s 1995 album, “It Matters to Me.” It’s an album that appears to have struck a chord with Clarkson, since she covered another song from it, the Shelby Lynne duet “Keep Walkin’ On,” on her show back in March. She also performed the title track from the album on her show last year.