Kelly Clarkson shattered our emotions with cover of Blondie’s ‘Heart of Glass’

Kelly Clarkson’s latest “Kellyoke” performance kicks some serious “glass.”

Clarkson covered Blondie’s “Heart of Glass” during the “Kellyoke” segment of her show Wednesday. It’s classic Clarkson, taking a beloved track and remaining faithful to the material, while still managing to drizzle it with her own individual style and showing off the impressive range of her voice.

Her fans were completely blown away by her take on the song.

“There is a photo of Kelly Clarkson at the entries 'honesty', 'international treasure', 'emotional' and 'competitiveness' of every Encyclopedia,” one fan wrote on YouTube.

“As always, she slays. So good,” someone else commented.

“You made me love this song even more. So cleanly done,” another person gushed.

"First, she absolutely can sing anything plus the song is beautiful,” someone else wrote.

“Heart of Glass” was a mammoth hit for Blondie and lead singer Debbie Harry, reaching No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 1979.

Clarkson has crushed other songs by female artists in recent weeks. This month alone, she’s covered Faith Hill’s “Let’s Go to Vegas” and Vanessa Williams’ “Save the Best for Last,” while she took on Janet Jackson’s “Escapade” last month.