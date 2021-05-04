IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Kelly Clarkson is mesmerizing while covering a Smokey Robinson classic

Clarkson proves she's got a whole lotta soul!
/ Source: TODAY
By Drew Weisholtz

Kelly Clarkson has really got a hold on us.

The pop star covered “You’ve Really Got A Hold On Me,” the classic 1962 hit by Smokey Robinson & The Miracles, for the “Kellyoke” segment of her talk show on Tuesday.

As usual, Clarkson expertly put her own spin on the track, while staying true to the song itself. She especially put her pipes on display for all to hear after the one-minute mark when she hit the types of notes that you’d expect from the original “American Idol” champion.

Viewers on YouTube couldn’t help but marvel at Clarkson’s performance.

“This classic soul music genre fits Kelly like a glove,” one fan gushed.

“So groovy ! She can sing anything,” someone else wrote.

“The tone is just beautiful Kelly, and that agility, yes!” another person wrote.

“You slaaay, my queen!!! What a voice!!!” someone else commented.

"You've Really Got a Hold on Me" was a Top 10 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 in 1962 and would be covered numerous times by other artists, including the Beatles.

While we already know Clarkson can sing just about any genre, she has taken a shine to the classics in recent episodes of her show.

On Monday, she performed "When Will I Be Loved," a 1972 hit by Linda Ronstadt that was initially a hit for the Everly Brothers in 1960. by Last month, she covered Frank Sinatra’s “My Way.” In March, she also did a rendition of Lauryn Hill’s "Can't Take My Eyes Off You," which itself is a cover of the 1967 song by Frankie Valli.

