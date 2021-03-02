Watch Kelly Clarkson's hypnotic cover of 'Can't Take My Eyes Off You'

Kelly Clarkson’s latest cover is just too good to be true.

During her latest “Kellyoke” segment on her talk show, the superstar belted out a winning version of “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You,” by Lauryn Hill, who herself covered the 1967 Frankie Valli classic on her landmark 1998 album, “The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill.”

The performance is vintage Clarkson. Backed by her in-studio band and dressed in a blue-and-white-striped jumper contrasting with a dark shirt underneath, she starts off slowly before she leaves her signature on the track as her voice grows in power without ever distracting from tune itself, a master showing off her craft.

Her fans were certainly smitten with her performance.

“You are simply amazing and down-to-earth what a beautiful voice,” one person wrote on YouTube.

“Kelly is too good to be true!! Falling in love with her every day!” someone else wrote.

“I can't take my ears off your singing and voice, Kelly! You are one of the most talented and best female vocalists of all time,” another person commented.

“Perfect absolutely perfect!” another fan wrote.

Clarkson, who appears on the new song "I Would've Loved You" with "Voice" winner Jake Hoot, has tried her hand at covering Hill before, performing “Ex Factor,” which appears on “The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill,” during a medley at a concert in New York in 2019 that also featured her singing Post Malone’s “Better Now” and Cardi B’s “Be Careful.”

“I love that Miseducation of Lauryn Hill record. I think it changed all of us in some way," she said, while noting she is also “one of my favorite artists ever.”