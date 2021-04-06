Kelly Clarkson reveals 1 song she's afraid to cover: 'The biggest song of all time'

Kelly Clarkson is a vocal powerhouse, but even she gets nervous about singing a few songs from other artists.

On Monday night's episode of "The Voice," the singeradmitted that there's one tune in particular that she's afraid to cover.

The 38-year-old was talking to her team's celebrity advisor, singer Luis Fonsi, and told him that one of his songs really intimidates her.

“I just realized something. You have the one song in history I’m afraid to cover — ‘Despacito,’” she said.

Fonsi's ears perked right up at this point and he encouraged Clarkson to take the plunge.

“Come on, you have to cover it now!” he said.

Even with the pep talk, Clarkson still wasn't so sure.

“No, no, no. I have practiced so hard ‘cause I love singing in Spanish as well, or in just different languages," she said.

Fonsi admitted that "Despacito" is indeed a bit of a tongue twister.

“It is a lot of lyrics. It is wordy for me,” he said.

Clarkson then took a moment to flatter Fonsi for his vocal skills.

“It’s like the biggest song of all time. You’re kind of like, ‘You know what? I’m gonna leave, I’m gonna leave that alone,’” she said.

Clarkson is no stranger to covering hit songs from other artists, of course. The talk show host sings a cover song each day during her "Kellyoke" segment on "The Kelly Clarkson Show." Last month, the singer belted out an Adele song, "Water Under the Bridge," for the first time.

During the daily segment, the mother of two tends to pull songs from a range of genres and she has quite the impressive portfolio under her belt. Just a few weeks ago, she performed a soulful cover of the Jackson 5 song “Who’s Lovin’ You.”

In 2021 so far, she's also covered a ton of other amazing songs including "Wicked Game" by Chris Isaak, "Sin Wagon" by the Chicks, “Barracuda” by Heart and “You Get What You Give” by the New Radicals.