Kelly Clarkson blazes her own trail with stunning cover of Frank Sinatra's 'My Way'

Kelly Clarkson sang “My Way” her way.
The Grammy-winning superstar performed a cover of Frank Sinatra’s classic song during the “Kellyoke” portion of her show Tuesday.
Watch TODAY All Day! Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long.
Clarkson’s take is introspective and moving, featuring her singing with only a piano backing her. It starts slow, but Clarkson kicks it up a notch as the song progresses.
“Yes, there were times I'm sure you knew / When I bit off more than I could chew / But through it all, when there was doubt / I ate it up and I spit it out / I faced it all and I stood tall ‘cause I did it my way,” she sang, putting her own distinct stamp on the song while showing off just how powerful her voice is.
Fans were blown away by Clarkson’s performance.
“This woman can and will always be the greatest vocalist of my life,” someone wrote on YouTube.
“I am crying. You are crying. Everyone is crying. Girl you made it your own. Yet again,” another person wrote.
“Perfection from beginning to end,” someone else raved.
“What a heart breaking rendition... awesome.... simply awesome....,” another person commented.
“My Way” is considered by many to be Sinatra’s trademark song, but his daughter Tina said he grew tired of it.
"He always thought that song was self-serving and self-indulgent," she told the BBC in 2000.
"He didn't like it. That song stuck and he couldn't get it off his shoe.”