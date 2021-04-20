Kelly Clarkson blazes her own trail with stunning cover of Frank Sinatra's 'My Way'

Kelly Clarkson sang “My Way” her way.

The Grammy-winning superstar performed a cover of Frank Sinatra’s classic song during the “Kellyoke” portion of her show Tuesday.

Clarkson’s take is introspective and moving, featuring her singing with only a piano backing her. It starts slow, but Clarkson kicks it up a notch as the song progresses.

“Yes, there were times I'm sure you knew / When I bit off more than I could chew / But through it all, when there was doubt / I ate it up and I spit it out / I faced it all and I stood tall ‘cause I did it my way,” she sang, putting her own distinct stamp on the song while showing off just how powerful her voice is.

Fans were blown away by Clarkson’s performance.