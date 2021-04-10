Kara Keough Bosworth, former “Real Housewives of Orange County” star, announced the birth of her third child, one year after the tragic death of her son McCoy due to childbirth complications six days after he was born.

Keough Bosworth shared the news on Instagram, posting a series of photos of her newborn at home as well as some adorable family photos, including a shot of her son alongside her daughter, Decker.

“The day McCoy was born, I started writing a story,” Keough Bosworth, 32, wrote in the caption. “Our story. I don’t typically like to spoil the ending, but in this case the ending is a new beginning. Introducing Decker and McCoy’s baby brother: Vaughn Mack Bosworth.”

Vaughn was born at 20.5 inches, weighing 7 pounds 6 ounces of “heaven-sent sweetness,” according to the mom.

“Born on 3.31.21 in Room 11, 6 days before what should have been his big brother’s 1st birthday,” she continued. “His name means ‘small/little’ and ‘hope.’ It’s not lost on us that if we hadn’t lost Mack, we’d never know Vaughn. And yet, here he is, an unexpected serendipity. A little hope.”

Keough Bosworth didn’t reveal that she was expecting her son until April 4, sharing a photo on Instagram of a full Easter basket with a tiny onesie draped over the edge.

“Last Easter was the worst night of my life. We held our firstborn son in our arms as he took his final breaths,” she wrote. “We spent time in the hell that is watching your child die.”

She shared that this Easter was “decidedly better” than last year’s celebration, writing, “Despite that wretched Easter night, I can’t ignore that this day also represents rebirth. Renewed hope.”

“It is said that the word 'Easter' is derived from the goddess Eostre. Eostre, the goddess of fertility, symbolizes the birth of new life and the dawn of spring,” she continued. “And so it is for us. New life, the dawn of something beautiful and restorative. Quite literally rising from the ground. We miss you, Mack-a-doodle. Thank you for sending us this sacred gift. You’re a big brother! Tell Grandpa that I said he was right. He’ll know what I mean.”

The former reality star shared the tragic news of her son McCoy’s passing on April 14, 2020, explaining that he was born on April 6. However, she wrote on Instagram that “during the course of his birth, he experienced shoulder dystocia and a compressed umbilical cord.”

On the sixth day of each month, Keough Bosworth has paid tribute to her late son in an effort to keep his memory alive.

In October 2020, she posted a photo to Instagram of her holding her newborn son in the hospital on the day he would have turned six months old, writing in part, "Somehow, I kissed you a lifetime’s worth of kisses in six days. All without one kiss back. I still think about what it felt like to kiss you, and that I never got kissed back. It all still makes my throat ache like I’m being choked.”

Two months later, she mourned the loss of her son eight months after his death, sharing a photo of her husband, Kyle Bosworth, holding baby McCoy.

“In the 8 months since you were born, we’ve learned that it’s okay to let ourselves have hard moments on otherwise good days & good moments on otherwise hard days,” she wrote in the caption. “And it’s slowly becoming more of the former & less of the latter.”

She continued, sharing that other mothers who have been through similar loss have shown her that she’ll still mark the time by knowing how old McCoy would’ve been that year.

“They also assure me that missing you won’t always be so heavy,” she added. “Or is it that I’ll just get better at carrying it? They’re not sure, and neither am I. But they’re right. They must be right. There’s no way it can feel like this forever. And yet, it seems that there is no moving on from but instead a moving onward with. So here we go, my boy, on to another day. I’ll be carrying you. Always.”

Fans and followers took to the comments section of Keough Bosworth's latest post to express their well-wishes and congratulations on the arrival of baby Vaughn.

One person wrote, "What a healing and beautiful new chapter to add to your family’s story. God bless. Welcome baby Vaughn!"

Another person eloquently added, "These photos… they say a million words. They tell the story of love and hope, of family and strength and of two very loved and very special little boys.

"McCoy. Vaughn. Loved for who they are and loved for how they are connected. So d*mn beautiful."

