"Real Housewives of Orange County" alum Kara Keough Bosworth announced she is expecting her third child nearly one year after her son McCoy died due to childbirth complications.

Keough Bosworth, 32, who is the daughter of "Real Housewives of Orange County" star Jeana Keough, shared the happy news of her pregnancy on Easter Sunday and reflected on how much has changed in the last year.

"For Christians, for Jews, and for me, this time is a reminder of the death of firstborn sons. Sacrifice. Suffering. Mourning. Grief.Why is this night different than other nights? Last Easter was the worst night of my life. We held our firstborn son in our arms as he took his final breaths. We spent time in the hell that is watching your child die," she wrote on Instagram. "This Easter is decidedly better. Despite that wretched Easter night, I can’t ignore that this day also represents rebirth. Renewed hope."

Keough Bosworth included a sweet photo of her daughter Decker, 5, smiling next to three Easter baskets ― one for her, one for her late brother and another for her unborn sibling. The baby's basket included a rainbow onesie and a sign that reads, "I will not cause pain without allowing something new to be born."

The baskets were also placed in a special place in the family's backyard. Keough Bosworth dedicated "McCoy Casey's Garden of Love," to her late son. A sign in the garden reads, "McCoy's a big bro! Sprouting this spring."

McCoy Casey Bosworth was born on April 6, 2020. Eight days later, Keough Bosworth shared the heartbreaking news that her baby boy had died.

"On April 6th, our son McCoy Casey Bosworth was born at 3:10am. Weighing in at 11 pounds and 4 ounces and spanning 21 inches, McCoy surprised us all with his size and strength (and overall perfection)," she wrote. "During the course of his birth, he experienced shoulder dystocia and a compressed umbilical cord. He joined our Heavenly Father and will live forever in the hearts of his loving parents, his adoring sister, and those that received his life-saving gifts."

Keough Bosworth has opened up about her grief over the last year through intimate social media posts and letters to her late son.

“In the 8 months since you were born, we’ve learned that it’s okay to let ourselves have hard moments on otherwise good days & good moments on otherwise hard days,” she wrote in December. “And it’s slowly becoming more of the former & less of the latter.”

As she celebrates her pregnancy and Easter, Keough Bosworth closed her post with a message to her son.

"We miss you, Mack-a-doodle. Thank you for sending us this sacred gift. You’re a big brother!" she wrote. "Tell Grandpa that I said he was right. He’ll know what I mean."

