The heartthrob version of Justin Hartley that everyone knows from "This Is Us" is nowhere to be found in the trailer for his upcoming movie.

In a preview clip for "The Exchange," a comedy set in 1986, Hartley, 44, pops up as a gym teacher with a classic '80s mustache, a mullet and tinted glasses all packaged in a Members Only-looking jacket.

The movie, which comes out on July 30, revolves around an awkward teen played by Ed Oxenbould who imports a French exchange student (Avan Jogia) to be his best friend, which doesn't go quite as planned.

Justin Hartley goes full '80s as gym teacher Gary Rothbauer in "The Exchange." Nathan Congleton / TODAY

Hartley plays gym teacher Gary Rothbauer, whose style is a far cry from Hartley's character on "This Is Us," the hunky Kevin Pearson.

In real life, Hartley is celebrating being newly married to his former "The Young and the Restless" co-star, Sofia Pernas, according to People. The couple appeared at last month's MTV Movie & TV Awards wearing rings on their wedding fingers.

They went public with their relationship to ring in the New Year in January, revealing they were spending time together in quarantine during the pandemic.

Hartley filed for divorce in 2019 from his wife of two years, “Selling Sunset” star Chrishell Stause, 39, which ended up being part of a storyline on season three of the Netflix reality series.