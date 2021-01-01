Justin Hartley rang in the new year with his girlfriend, Sofia Pernas.

“Last minutes of 2020 here in LA. Bring on 2021! Happy New Year!” the “This Is Us” star, 43, wrote on Instagram.

Pernas, 31, who formerly co-starred with Hartley on “The Young and the Restless,” also shared a selfie of her and her love on New Year’s Day.

“Sayonara 2020, it’s been real. Happy New Year from our quarantine den to yours ❤️,” she wrote.

These are among the first few photos the couple has shared of themselves on social media since rumors began circulating about their romance, which apparently began sometime in 2020.

Hartley also made headlines in 2019 when he filed for divorce from his wife of two years, “Selling Sunset” star Chrishell Stause, 39.

The aftermath of their surprise split played out on season three of “Selling Sunset.” During one episode of the Netflix reality series, Stause claimed that Hartley had told her he was filing for divorce via text message, shortly before the news went public. (TODAY reached out to Hartley last year regarding this claim and his team declined to comment at the time.)

In an interview in October, Hartley opened up about how he’s been handling all the online gossip about his divorce. "For the people who want to just dive into the gossip and believe everything they read, then that's fine, too, if they're getting entertainment from that," he told host Bevy Smith on “Radio Andy.”

"I think it sort of comes with the territory," he added. "But I've also sort of always had this view that I will live a public life, but I will be very private about my personal affairs."

Stause has also found love since her split with Hartley. She recently confirmed that she is dating “Dancing With the Stars” pro Keo Motsepe, after appearing as a celebrity contestant on the show last year. The couple spent Christmas together, with Motsepe, 31, meeting Stause’s family over the holidays.

“Merry Christmas everyone 🎄🎄🎄 lots of love #metthefamily😉,” he wrote on Instagram.

“You glow differently when you’re happy,” Stause captioned another recent, sweet photo with Motsepe.