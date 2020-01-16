Jude Law's son is practically his dad's twin on the red carpet

Jude Law’s son is a chip off the ol’ block.

The actor’s son, Rafferty Law, was photographed Wednesday night at the Valentino Menswear Fall/Winter 2020-2021 show during Paris Fashion Week and, well, we can’t help but think we’re seeing double because he is a spitting image of his famous father.

Jude Law, is that you? No, it's his son, Rafferty. Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images

Rafferty Law, 23, is the oldest son of “The Talented Mr. Ripley” star, 47, and actress Sadie Frost. The pair, who divorced in 2003 after six years of marriage, share two other children, and Law also has two other young daughters from a pair of other relationships.

Jude Law and son Rafferty have more than just a passing resemblance. Getty Images

Law also appears to be following in his father’s footsteps into acting, as well. He shot “Twist,” a modern take on the classic story “Oliver Twist,” that also stars Michael Caine, reports Variety.

This is hardly the first time a Hollywood heavyweight has bore a resemblance to his or her offspring. Last year, Reese Witherspoon posed in Vogue magazine with her look-alike daughter (and mother). Last December, Goldie Hawn also shared a photo of her granddaughter that had people commenting how similar they looked.

Last July, celebrity chef Bobby Flay also shared a vintage photo of his dad that left people amazed how the two looked the same.