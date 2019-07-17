Happy birthday to Bobby Flay's dad! That is his dad ... right?

Many of the celebrity chef's Instagram followers were forced to do a double-take on Tuesday after Flay, 54, posted a vintage photo of himself and his doppelgänger pop, Billy Flay.

Getty Images/Instagram

"Holy cow, I thought that was you! You and your Dad are spitting images. Sheesh!!!" wrote one of the chef's followers.

"ZADDY TO THE 2ND POWER!!!! AND A FELLOW VETERAN!!!!" wrote fellow Food Network star Sunny Anderson.

Many called the two generations of Flay men "clones," while others used the word "twins" to describe the father-son duo.

While the younger Flay didn't say how old his dad is turning this year, it's clear that he's a proud son.

Flay hashtagged the photo honoring his dad's service as a retired U.S. Navy lieutenant, along with the fact that he is a #baller with a #sidepart.

It's not the first time the celebrity chef has posted a photo of his lookalike dad, either. On Father's Day, he shared a photo of a dashing, young Bill Flay, shirtless and sipping a cold beverage at the beach. In the photo, Bill Flay is wearing dark sunglasses and could easily pass for his famous son.

Of course, they're not the only lookalike parent-child pair in Hollywood. Reese Witherspoon and her daughter, Ava Phillippe, have created similar frenzies on Instagram for looking exactly like each other.

Earlier this year, the TODAY anchors even got in on the doppelgänger action and met their very own lookalike doubles from across the country.