/ Source: TODAY By Ree Hines

The genes run strong in this family!

We've long known that Reese Witherspoon bears a strong resemblance to her mother, Betty, and we've witnessed her twinning moments with daughter Ava again and again.

But a new photo of all three women from Vogue really brings their generation-spanning similarities into focus.

Star Reese Witherspoon poses with mom Betty and daughter Ava for Vogue. Zoe Ghertner/Vogue

Family matriarch Betty, 70, stands at the center of the pic, as Witherspoon, 42, embraces her from the right and Ava, 19, reaches out to her from the left of the shot.

But it's not those simple poses or their neutral fashions that really catch the eye. Instead, it's their remarkable look-alike features.

The trio wear their hair in the same sleek style, pulled back and parted, in the photo, and their makeup matches perfectly, from the soft bronzer that frames their faces to their coral red lipstick.

It all comes together to enhance the triple take-worthy looks they share.

The February 2019 issue of Vogue featuring Reese Witherspoon on its cover hits newsstands nationwide on Jan. 22. Zoe Ghertner/Vogue

Witherspoon, who's featured solo on the cover of Vogue's February issue, opens up about her mother inside the magazine's pages.

When the actress, producer and entrepreneur was a young girl, she would watch her mother at work, as a labor-and-delivery nurse busy with as many as 17 infants.

"There would usually be two women, and they'd be doing all the diapering, all the feeding — everything, all at once," she recalled. "And the crying of the babies! The noise! She said she didn't even hear it. I remember being so in awe of my mom. She always had a positive attitude, always laughing, always telling a joke, and she always had a billion friends at work. She just loved the women she worked with."

And that's a trait, beyond looks, that Witherspoon inherited from Betty. As one of the executive producers of "Big Little Lies," she's bonded closely with the women she shares the small screen with, including Nicole Kidman, Zoe Kravitz, Laura Dern and Shailene Woodley. And it's her goal to add to that list beyond that show.

"The idea is to put women at the center of the story," she said of her continuing ambitions.