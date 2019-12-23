Goldie Hawn shares new photo of lookalike granddaughter

Goldie Hawn's granddaughter not only looks like her"GoGo," she also appears to have the same fun-loving personality!

Hawn, 74, posted a goofy shot of granddaughter Rio, 6, with her legs in the air on Instagram Sunday, writing that she was having "Christmas lunch in Aspen with a chip off the old block! Happy upside down lunch to everyone everywhere."

"She looks so much like you!" one commenter wrote.

"Your mini me!!!" another joked.

Rio's aunt, actress Kate Hudson, posted a series of laughing face emojis.

It's not hard to figure out who Goldie Hawn's granddaughter Rio gets her goofy personality from. Getty Images, goldiehawn/Instagram

Rio is one of Hawn's six grandchildren and the youngest of her son Oliver Hudson's three kids.

Hawn posted a sweet photo of the two together at Rio's kindergarten graduation two years ago, with Rio looking a little like a mini-me of her famous grandmother.

The actress, who is affectionately known as "GoGo" by her grandchildren, also is a grandmother to Wilder, 12, and Bodhi, 9, who are Oliver's two older children, as well as Ryder, 15, Bingham, 8, and Rani, 1, who are the three children of Kate Hudson.

Rio bears a resemblance to her famous grandmother, shown here as a young girl in 1964. Joseph Klipple / Getty Images

"They're unbelievable parents, I'm so proud of them,'' Hawn said about her children on TODAY in 2014. "And they're mirroring a lot of the way they were raised, and that just shows you how important it is to raise your children well, because they will raise their kids well."

Hawn is all about family, which includes reuniting on screen next year with her longtime partner Kurt Russell. The two are starring together in "The Christmas Chronicles 2" on Netflix in 2020, marking their first significant on-screen time together since 1987's "Overboard."