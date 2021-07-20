Joshua Jackson shares story of how wife Jodie Turner-Smith proposed to him

Joshua Jackson is opening up about how he and wife Jodie Turner-Smith ended up walking down the aisle — and it turns out, Turner-Smith was the one who popped the question.

The former "Dawson's Creek" star discussed his relationship with the British model-turned-actor Monday on "The Tonight Show." When host Jimmy Fallon asked Jackson if he always knew he and Turner-Smith would end up tying the knot, the Canadian-born actor shared the story of their sweet proposal.

"I knew the moment she asked me," said Jackson, 43.

"She asked you?" responded a surprised Fallon.

Joshua Jackson (@VancityJax) reacts to his wife’s Pacey T-shirt and then tells Jimmy about her proposal! #FallonTonight pic.twitter.com/TYaqGacYLm — The Tonight Show (@FallonTonight) July 20, 2021

"She asked me, yeah, on New Year's Eve," recalled Jackson. "We were in Nicaragua. It was very beautiful and incredibly romantic. We were walking down the beach and she asked me to marry her."

After the audience burst into applause, Jackson, who currently stars in the Peacock suspense series "Dr. Death," added that he had no idea Turner-Smith's proposal was coming.

"I did not know," he said. "But she was quite adamant. And, she was right."

Then, as if Jackson's story could get anymore swoon-worthy, he took off his wedding ring and held it in front of him. "This was the best choice I ever made," he gushed before placing the ring back on his finger.

Joshua Jackson poses with wife Jodie Turner-Smith in February 2020. David M. Benett / Getty Images

Jackson and Turner-Smith, 34, reportedly tied the knot in December 2019. The couple welcomed their first child, a baby girl, in April 2020.

During the segment, Jackson also revealed how surprised he was to learn early in the relationship that his future bride owned a T-shirt featuring a photo of him as his "Dawson's Creek" character, Pacey.

"This popped up eight or nine months into our relationship," Jackson said after Fallon whipped out a photo of Turner-Smith wearing the shirt.

Jackson jokingly added, "I'm not exactly sure who the Amazon seller is who keeps the Pacey shirts on hand, but she is their core customer."

After the episode aired, Jackson thanked Fallon in a tweet, writing, "Thank you @jimmyfallon for having me on the show. And giving me the opportunity to clear up some misconceptions about my wedding proposal."

