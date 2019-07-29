Dawson and Pacey are still friends after all these years!

James Van Der Beek recently posted a photo of himself with former “Dawson’s Creek” co-star Joshua Jackson at a boxing gym.

James Van Der Beek and Joshua Jackson put up their dukes! @vanderjames/Instagram

The picture appeared in an Instagram slideshow featuring some signs around the gym. In the last shot, Van Der Beek, 42, and Jackson, 41, stand inside a boxing ring with their hands up in a boxing stance while they look at the camera. The barefooted Van Der Beek doesn’t have much of an expression, but Jackson is all smiles.

“My gym is cooler than your gym (wait for it...),” Van Der Beek captioned it.

It's not the first time these two have gotten cheeky. Last year, Jackson posted a photo declaring he was ready to take down Van Der Beek for best ugly cry, a nod to the classic image of him bawling in the season three finale of "Dawson's Creek."

Van Der Beek has been known to get together with members of the "Dawson's Creek" family. Last year, Mary-Margaret Humes, who played his mother on the teen drama, shared a selfie they took, while the father of five also posted the photo.

While "Dawson's Creek's" timeless theme song has remained problematic for Van Der Beek, he has always held a special place in his heart for the show. Last year, he posted a photo of himself, Jackson, Michelle Williams and Katie Holmes from 1997, around the time they shot the pilot.

"So thank you to anyone who’s ever expressed appreciation for the work we did — it makes me feel proud to be associated with these three fine people (and the rest of the cast), and proud to have been a part of #DawsonsCreek. This one will always have a special little place in my heart," he wrote.