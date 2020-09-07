Read Joshua Jackson's sincere birthday message to wife Jodie Turner Smith

Joshua Jackson is celebrating his wife Jodie Turner-Smith on her special day.

The former "Dawson's Creek" star shared a gorgeous photo of his new wife and a sweet message in honor of her 34th birthday.

"Happy Birthday my beautiful wife," he wrote on Instagram. "Thank you for choosing to share your light with me. Thank you for walking this path of life as my wife. Thank you for bringing our daughter into the world."

Stuff We Love Get a daily roundup of items that will make your life easier, healthier and more stylish. This site is protected by recaptcha

Watch TODAY All Day! Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long.

Jackson, 42, reportedly tied the knot with the model-turned-actor last December. He said "this last year has been the happiest whirlwind of my life."

"I can’t wait to see what all the years to come bring our way," he added. "Love, Josh."

The couple had a lot to celebrate this year. They welcomed their first child, a baby girl, in April.

Turner-Smith spent four days in labor at home and had her supportive husband document the experience in a photo she shared with British Vogue.

In an essay for British Vogue, Turner-Smith explained the couple “decided on a home birth, because of concerns about negative birth outcomes for Black women in America — according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the risk of pregnancy-related deaths is more than three times greater for Black women than for white women, pointing, it seems to me, to systemic racism," she said.

Jackson has been known to give his wife supportive shout outs on Instagram. On Mother's Day, he shared a photo of Turner-Smith cradling their daughter.

"Thank you for making me a father. For trusting me enough to embark on this journey together. I am humbled more and more every day by that," he wrote. "I love you."