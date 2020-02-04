Actress Jodie Turner-Smith hits back after being body-shamed over baby bump

Sign up for our newsletter

Jodie Turner-Smith and partner Joshua Jackson are expecting their first child this year, but the pregnant star wasn’t expecting the backlash she got on social media after a recent talk show appearance.

But her surprise hasn’t dampened her reaction to it.

Jodie Turner-Smith during the filming for "The Graham Norton Show" in London. Isabel Infantes / Getty Images

It all started when Turner-Smith visited “The Graham Norton Show” last Friday, where she spoke about her role in the romantic crime drama “Queen & Slim,” joked with co-star Daniel Kaluuya and also, in the part that proved controversial, dared to bare her baby bump.

Margot Robbie, Daniel Kaluuya and Jodie Turner-Smith appeared on the British talk show Friday. Isabel Infantes / Getty Images

To be clear, it’s not as if Turner-Smith flashed the audience. She simply wore a sleek and stylish halter that showed off her midriff — and that’s all it took to set off some of Twitter’s vocal critics.

Nobody wants to look at your baby bump. Put me off watching the Graham Norton show. Have you no respect for yourself — Shiv14 (@SiobhanDonova18) February 1, 2020

This may be an unpopular opinion but I don’t think pregnant women should wear outfits that expose their bellies.

Jodie Turner-Smith does look really beautiful but the outfit is a no.#GrahamNortonShow — Kelle Salle 🇨🇲 (@Kelle_S6) January 31, 2020

But don’t worry about the soon-to-be mom. The 33-year-old took to Twitter herself to respond, and she didn’t hold back one bit.

Jodie Turner-Smith shared a message for body-shamers on Twitter. @MissJodie/ Instagram

Turner-Smith returned fire alongside a full-length shot of her fashionable ensemble, writing, “gives zero f---s about your disdain for pregnant women’s bodies on British television.”

Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith attend the BAFTA Awards on Feb. 2, 2020 in London. David M. Benett / Getty Images

Besides, if the critics hadn’t made an issue of her wardrobe choice, they might have noticed some big baby news Turner-Smith shared on the show.

When host Norton asked about the baby on-board, Turner-Smith gestured to her bump and said, “I think she’s bored.”

Graham Norton with Jim Carrey, Margot Robbie, Daniel Kaluuya, Jodie Turner-Smith and Lewis Capaldi on Friday's show. Isabel Infantes / Getty Images

That’s right! She and former “Dawson’s Creek” star Jackson, who were rumored to be married last year but have yet to confirm their nuptials, are expecting a girl — and soon.

"I've just got a couple months left," she told Norton. "I'm at the finish line, I think. Well not the finish line, but very close."