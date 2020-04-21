Joshua Jackson and wife Jodie Turner-Smith welcome 1st child

Former "Dawson's Creek" star Joshua Jackson and his wife, model and actress Jodie Turner-Smith, have welcomed their first child together — a baby girl.

A rep for Jackson, 41, confirmed the happy news to TODAY, saying, "Both mother and baby are happy and healthy."

Joshua Jackson and wife Jodie Turner-Smith have welcomed a daughter. Dave Benett/Getty Images

Jackson, who's currently co-starring with Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington in the Hulu series "Little Fires Everywhere," opened up to BuzzFeed News' "AM to DM" last month about his first-time dad jitters being made worse by the coronavirus outbreak.

"I've never been a parent before, so I'm not quite sure how much of this is just first baby anxiety and how much of this is pandemic anxiety,” he said. “But for us, in this house, it’s just the two of us leaning on each other, (being) open, about like, ‘Yeah, man, it’s stressful! This is a lot to deal with.’”

Still, the couple, who reportedly tied the knot in December 2019 after dating for nearly a year, were making the best of the situation.

“We, like everyone else, are just trying to figure this thing out on a day-by-day basis,” shared Jackson. “So the only times we are really out of the house are to get food or go for a walk around the block.”

He added, “My wife is healthy, my baby is healthy, so we’re doing OK."

Earlier this month, Turner-Smith, 33, shared a photo of herself showing off her baby bump on Instagram. In the caption, she reflected on her journey to motherhood.

"A fantastic voyage that begins in wonder and transformation," she wrote, adding, “I will never forget how this felt and now won’t soon forget how it looked."

Congratulations to Joshua and Jodie!