Meagan Good is attending Jonathan Majors' assault trial. What to know about their relationship

Courtroom appearance after courtroom appearance, Meagan Good is signaling her support for Jonathan Majors.

The pair sparked dating rumors earlier this year. Both Good, 41, and Majors, 33, are actors. Good is star of the ongoing show “Harlem;” Majors is part of the “Creed” and Marvel franchises.

While never speaking about the relationship, Good has stood by Majors during his ongoing trial.

In March, Majors was arrested on domestic violence allegations following an "altercation with a woman he knows," his attorney Priya Chaudhry told TODAY.com in a statement.

Chaudhry said her team is "quickly gathering and presenting evidence to the District Attorney with the expectation that all charges will be dropped imminently."

As Majors' trial unfolds, Good has been a courtroom presence, holding his hand as he starts the day and sitting in the room. She has not commented on Majors' case.

March 2023: Jonathan Majors is arrested for alleged assault

Majors was arrested on domestic violence allegations in March 2023 after a woman alleged she was assaulted.

Police determined the woman in question was involved in a domestic dispute and had “sustained minor injuries to her head and neck and was removed to an area hospital in stable condition.”

In a statement, the New York Police Department said they took Majors into custody based on allegations of strangulation, assault, and harassment.

A spokesperson for the "Lovecraft Country" actor denied the allegations in a statement that was given to TODAY.com.

“He has done nothing wrong. We look forward to clearing his name and clearing this up," they said.

May 2023: Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good spark dating rumors

Majors and Good were photographed together on several occasions in the spring of 2023.

Good split from her ex-husband, producer DeVon Franklin, in 2021 following nine years of marriage.

“After much prayer and consideration, we have decided to go into our futures separately but forever connected,” they told TODAY in a joint statement. “We celebrate almost a decade of marriage together and a love that is eternal. There’s no one at fault, we believe this is the next best chapter in the evolution of our love.”

June 2023: Meagan Good supports Jonathan Majors in court

Majors showed up to his court appearance at Manhattan Criminal Court with Good. The pair were photographed walking hand-in-hand as they entered and exited the courtroom in New York City.

August 2023: Meagan Good appears in court again

Good was by Majors' side when his trial began on Aug. 3. As usual, she was holding his hand when they arrived to his pre-trial hearing at Manhattan Criminal Court.

For that occasion, Good sported an all-white outfit, a matching handbag and a pair of brown sunglasses.

Jonathan Majors, Meagan Good and his lawyer Priya Chaudhry arrive to Manhattan Criminal Court for his pre-trial hearing on August 03, 2023, in New York City. Alexi Rosenfeld / Getty Images

September 2023: Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good give each other a shout-out

The couple brought attention to their relationship when they attended the Congressional Black Caucus’ eighth annual Black and White Gala that Good co-hosted alongside Larenz Tate.

When the "Shazam: Fury of the Gods" actor took the mic, she looked over to Majors, who was standing right next to her on stage.

In her speech, she said, “We’re just so happy to be here with y’all tonight, celebrating us, celebrating the moves we’re making, celebrating the way we love and support each other, the way that we shift the world. Let’s enjoy ourselves!”

“So many beautiful Black faces. I love us, y’all! We are so beautiful! That’s all I got. I’m just happy to be here and I love y’all!”

Good then handed the microphone over to Majors and said, “Babe, you want to say anything?”

After taking a brief pause, he said, “Y’all heard the missus, so that’s what it is.”

November and December 2023: Meagan Good supports Jonathan Majors at another court appearance

Good came out to support her rumored beau on the first day of his trial on Nov. 29.

Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good arrive at court for a jury selection on Major's domestic violence case on November 29, 2023, in NY. Yuki Iwamura / AP

Since then, she has been present at the trial.