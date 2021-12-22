Actor Meagan Good and her husband, producer DeVon Franklin, have filed for divorce after nine years of marriage.

"After much prayer and consideration, we have decided to go into our futures separately but forever connected," they told TODAY in a joint statement. "We celebrate almost a decade of marriage together and a love that is eternal. There’s no one at fault, we believe this is the next best chapter in the evolution of our love."

The duo added, "We are incredibly grateful for the life-changing years we’ve spent together as husband and wife. We are also extremely thankful to God for the testimony being created inside us both and for blessing our lives with each other."

DeVon Franklin and Meagan Good at the premiere of "The Star" in Westwood, California. Jason LaVeris / FilmMagic/Getty

In June 2012, Good and Franklin got married in Malibu, California.

Last Wednesday, TODAY spoke with Good about her latest role as Camille Parks in "Harlem," and she said that Franklin was so happy to see her take on a role that she was so "excited" about.

"Oh, he was excited because he knew that I was excited," she shared. "I explained the character to him and he had heard some of the lines and stuff and he was like, this is going to be amazing for you, you know? And since then, he's seen the episodes and he definitely had a great laugh."

In "Harlem," Good plays the role of Camille, "an adjunct professor at Columbia who teaches the anthropology of love and sex."

As she navigates life as a Black woman in New York, Camille learns how difficult it is to date other educated professionals of color while striving to succeed at work and save her neighborhood from gentrification.

At the time, the "Think Like a Man" actor said that she can relate to Camille because she was once a single woman herself.

Meagan Good (R) and DeVon Franklin at Staples Center in Los Angeles. Leon Bennett / Getty Images

"I remember exactly what it was like and what some of those experiences were like," Good said about her character who seemed like she couldn't catch a break with her own love life. "I mean, just finding something that says OK, I can relate to this character, I relate to what she's experiencing, what she's going through, and just living and breathing that experience. As long as it's coming from a truthful place, it kind of just happens."

In June, Good and Franklin celebrated their ninth wedding anniversary by writing each other sweet shout-outs on Instagram.

"To the love of my life, my husband, purpose partner, Happy Anniversary!! This makes #9 and eternity you go! You are the best decision I’ve ever made (besides loving Jesus lol). I love you with everything inside me. In this life and in the next," Good shared alongside a slideshow of pics of them together.

Franklin posted a photo of him and Good on the beach and wrote, “Do you know what today is Do you know what today is? It’s our anniversary. It’s our, it’s our special day. Anniversary. Do you know what today is? It’s our anniversary. Made for you and me” — Tony! Toni! Tone! I love you my love. Happy Anniversary #9."