Jonathan Majors defense attorney denies assault allegations, saying he’s 'provably the victim'

Following an arrest for domestic violence allegations on Saturday, March 25, representatives for Jonathan Majors say the “Creed III” actor is “completely innocent.”

In a statement to TODAY.com from Majors’ legal team released Sunday, March 26, attorney Priya Chaudhry said the 33-year-old is “provably the victim of an altercation with a woman he knows.”

“We are quickly gathering and presenting evidence to the District Attorney with the expectation that all charges will be dropped imminently,” the statement continued. “This evidence includes video footage from the vehicle where this episode took place, witness testimony from the driver and others who both saw and heard the episode, and most importantly, two written statements from the woman recanting these allegations.”

His legal team states that the aforementioned evidence will prove Majors’ innocence and show that he did not assault the women, who has only been identified thus far as a 30-year-old.

Majors was arrested Saturday morning at around 11:14 a.m. when police responded to a 911 call at a location in the Chelsea neighborhood of New York City. Officials say a woman alleged that she had been assaulted by Majors in what police are calling a “domestic dispute.” The New York Police Department said Majors was taken into custody based on allegations of strangulation, assault and harassment.

After a preliminary investigation, police determined that the woman was involved in a domestic dispute and had “sustained minor injuries to her head and neck and was removed to an area hospital in stable condition.”

Chaudhry addressed the allegations, stating that the “incident came about because this woman was having an emotional crisis, for which she was taken to a hospital yesterday.” They called Majors arrest standard procedure and added that they “expect these charges to be dropped soon.”

In addition to starring in "Creed III" and "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania," Majors was also featured in two recruiting advertisements for the U.S. Army. Those ads have been pulled in the wake of the allegations, Laura DeFrancisco, public affairs chief for the Army Enterprise Marketing Office, said in a statement.

“The U.S. Army is aware of the arrest of Jonathan Majors and we are deeply concerned by the allegations surrounding his arrest," the statement reads. "We recently released two ads in which Mr. Majors appears. While Mr. Majors is innocent until proven guilty, prudence dictates that we pull our ads until the investigation into these allegations is complete.”