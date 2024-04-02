Create your free profile or log in to save this article

JoJo Siwa shocked viewers as she debuted a bold look on the red carpet for the iHeartRadio Music Awards.

Ahead of the iHeartRadio Music Awards on April 1, the 20-year-old singer walked the red carpet wearing a black, low-cut, long-sleeve unitard made of mesh material, silver sequins and elaborate lace details. Viewers immediately reacted across social media, some not even recognizing the performer.

JoJo Siwa attends the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on April 1, 2024. Jesse Grant / Getty Images for iHeartRadio

The former “Dance Moms” star acknowledged her acute change in style during an interview on the red carpet, describing her outfit as “epic” and insane.”

“This costume is my baby,” she explained.

Siwa said her all-black costume serves as a sneak peek into what to expect from her upcoming music. Her song "Karma" is set to release April 5.

“This is what I wear in the official ‘Karma’ music video,” she explained in her interview at the award show.

On X, users didn’t hold back when expressing their thoughts on her look.

“Tell JoJo that’s not it,” one user commented on her outfit.

“Why ?? Why?? What happened to this girl??” another posted of her outfit.

Not everyone was so critical, however.

“No one knows how to make a red carpet entrance like JoJo Siwa,” Canada's MuchMusic said of her appearance.

JoJo Siwa at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards held at the Dolby Theatre on April 1, 2024 in Los Angeles. Gilbert Flores / Billboard via Getty Images

Siwa seems to have anticipated backlash for her revamped image.

“People are afraid of things they don’t know,” she told E! News while on the red carpet . “Things can be scary for people. New things can be very, very scary.”