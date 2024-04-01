How to watch the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards

The 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards, which will feature performances and appearances from some of the biggest artists in the world, are almost here.

The annual ceremony returns for its 11th year on Monday, April 1. This year, the iHeartRadio Music Awards will honor two of the most successful musicians of all time: Beyoncé and Cher.

Days after the release of her new album, “Cowboy Carter,” Beyoncé will be presented with the iHeart Innovator Award. Cher will receive a special tribute as the 2024 iHeartRadio Icon Award recipient.

The iHeartRadio Music Awards will also hand out trophies for a variety of categories, like song of the year, artist of the year and best collaboration. The award show added a few new categories this year, too, including such as pop song of the year and pop artist of the year.

The music ceremony celebrates musicians across a variety of genres and awards “the most-played artists and songs on iHeartRadio stations and the iHeartRadio app throughout the last year,” according to its website.

Read on to learn more about what you can expect from this year’s ceremony and how to watch.

When does the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards air?

The 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards is airing live from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles Monday, April 1. The award show will run from 8 p.m. ET to 10 p.m. ET. A tape-delayed version will be shown on the West Coast at 8 p.m. PT.

Fans who want to tune in early to catch all the arrivals on the yellow carpet can watch the "iHeartRadio Music Awards — On The Carpet Live!" presented by Otezla starting at 5:30 p.m. ET.

The arrivals will stream on iHeartRadio’s YouTube, Twitch and Facebook accounts.

How to watch and stream the ceremony

The ceremony will be broadcast live on Fox. Fans can stream the show on Fox.com, too.

For those who can’t watch but still want to hear who won, they can listen to any iHeartRadio station or tune in on the free iHeartRadio app.

Who is nominated?

Some of the biggest nominees this year are Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo, SZA, Shakira and Jelly Roll.

The artist of the year category is stacked with Swift, Rodrigo, Drake, Jelly Roll, Luke Combs, Miley Cyrus, Morgan Wallen, Shakira, SZA and Usher all competing for the coveted award.

Beyoncé, Bad Bunny, Karol G, Paramore, Fall Out Boy, Doja Cat, Harry Styles, Shania Twain and Elton John landed nominations as well.

See the full list of nominees here.

Who is performing?

Justin Timberlake, who just released a new album called “Everything I Thought It Was,” Green Day, TLC, Jelly Roll, Lainey Wilson, Tate McRae and more will take the stage and perform.

Who is hosting?

Ludacris will double as a host and a performer for the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards.

He recently spoke about preparing for his big night on “Elvis Duran and the Morning Show.”

“I’m honored and (it’s) just definitely a pleasure. I can’t wait to do this, man. I’m excited,” he said.

Ludacris added, “I haven’t hosted in a while. I wear many hats, and humbly speaking, I have not done the iHeart Awards yet. But hopefully this will be the first but not the last (time), because I plan to kill it.”