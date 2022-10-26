JoJo Siwa’s Halloween look has us wondering if she took a swig of Polyjuice Potion. Either way, it’s serving about a hundred points for Slytherin!

On Oct. 25, the danger posted a video of herself dressed in a cloak and platinum pixie cut to imitate Draco Malfoy. Better? She created an unforgettable moment from the movie “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone,” the first in the franchise.

“Draco Siwa,” the former “Dance Moms” personality, captioned her post.

Lip-synching to Draco’s introductory line into the series, Siwa mouthing, “This is Crabbe and Goyle. And I’m Malfoy. Draco Malfoy.”

At the point in the film where Ronald Wesley reacts to Draco’s name by snickering, Siwa imitates the blonde character’s reaction and rears her head.

“Think my name’s funny, do you?” she mouthed. “I’ve no need to ask yours. Red hair and a hand-me-down robe? You must be a Weasley.”

Naturally, Harry Potter fans were all over Siwa’s comments section, filling it with the Slytherin mascot: the snake, and loads of praise.

“No no no you BODIED this,” one user commented. “You just won Halloween.”

“Omg wow jojo I love this, and you look amazing,” another wrote.

It’s not the first time Siwa has gone all out with a look in the name of Halloween. Last year, she dyed her signature blonde locks to match her “Dancing With the Stars” partner Jenna Johnson’s brown ponytail.