JoJo Siwa switches up her signature hairstyle for Halloween

JoJo Siwa traded in her signature blonde ponytail for a new do in order to twin with her "Dancing With the Stars" partner for Halloween this year.

The 18-year-old pop star shared photos on her Instagram sporting a brunette ponytail that was worn to match dance pro Jenna Johnson.

"It’s almost Halloween…. So today I decided to dress up as @jennajohnson 🤩," she wrote in the caption paired with the gallery of fun photos. "made sure I hit every detail from HEAD to TOE!!! Literally colored my hair and painted my toes🤣 definitely was worth it!!! We are PREPARED and EXCITED for this Monday on @dancingabc ❤️🌟."

We love the look! Instagram

Siwa and Johnson are making history this season on “Dancing With the Stars” as the first same-sex couple to dance together on the American iteration of the hit ABC show. So far the duo has been slaying the competition, snagging the first perfect scores of the season just last week.

A week before her "DWTS" stint was announced, Siwa sat down with TODAY for an in-depth interview where she opened up about quite a lot, including the the greatest misconceptions that exist out there about her.

"That I'm fake," she said.

“I think a lot of people think that JoJo is a character, and somebody today actually asked me if I was ever gonna put my character to rest,” she explained, referring to another interviewer. “I was like, I mean, she's been to rest because she doesn't exist. But I think that a lot of people think that it's not true.”

This comes with the territory of being someone as positive, upbeat and energetic as Siwa, but she promises this is really who she is at her core.

“I think all the time people think that it’s just not possible,” she said, later adding, “But it is.”