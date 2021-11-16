It's been 20 years since Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint helped create movie magic in "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone," the first movie in the hit "Harry Potter" franchise — and now the trio is reuniting to celebrate the milestone.

Radcliffe (Harry Potter), Watson (Hermione Granger) and Grint (Ron Weasley) will join filmmaker Chris Columbus and other cast members from all eight "Harry Potter" films in the upcoming HBO Max anniversary special "Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts," premiering on New Year's Day, Jan. 1, 2022.

HBO Max released a trailer for the special on Tuesday. The one-minute clip included footage from the franchise's films. In an accompanying press release, the streaming service said the special features "all-new in-depth interviews and cast conversations" with Radcliffe, Watson and Grint, as well as co-stars Helena Bonham Carter, Robbie Coltrane, Ralph Fiennes, Gary Oldman and more.

On Tuesday, Watson shared a throwback photo on Instagram that showed her posing next to Radcliffe and Glint when they were kids. In a lengthy caption, she opened up about how much the "Harry Potter" movies have meant to her.

"Harry Potter was my home, my family, my world and Hermione (still is) my favorite fictional character of all time. I think a journalist once said it was irritating how many times during an interview I mentioned how lucky I was and started counting… BUT I DAMN WELL KNEW!!! And still know," she gushed.

Watson also thanked the movie's fans, who have "continued to show their support well after the last chapter closed."

"The magic of the world wouldn’t exist without you. Thank you for fighting to make it such an inclusive and loving place," she wrote.

“Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts” will premiere on HBO Max on Jan. 1, 2022.