John Travolta posts wedding photo in honor of late wife Kelly Preston's birthday

John Travolta has shared a look back at a special day on what would've been Kelly Preston's 58th birthday.

The "Pulp Fiction" star remembered his late wife with a picture of their wedding on Instagram, side by side with a photo of his own parents' wedding.

Watch TODAY All Day! Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long.

"Happy Birthday hon! I found this photo of my mom and dad‘s wedding," he wrote. "It was nice to see ours alongside theirs. All my love, John."

Preston died at 57 in July after a two-year bout with breast cancer, with Travolta, 66, announcing the heartbreaking news on Instagram.

"Kelly’s love and life will always be remembered," he wrote. "I will be taking some time to be there for my children who have lost their mother, so forgive me in advance if you don’t hear from us for a while. But please know that I will feel your outpouring of love in the weeks and months ahead as we heal..."

Preston was an actor and former model most known for her roles in "Jerry Maguire" in 1996 and "Twins" in 1988.

She and Travolta met shooting the 1989 comedy "The Experts" and were married in 1991. The couple had three children, Ella, 20, Benjamin, 9, and Jett, who died in 2009 at 16 after having a seizure while on a family vacation in the Bahamas.

Ella also shared a touching remembrance of her mother following her death.

"I have never met anyone as courageous, strong, beautiful and loving as you," she wrote.

"You have made life so beautiful and I know you will continue to do so always," she added. "I love you so much mama."