Kelly Preston's daughter honors mom after her death: 'Light that never ceases to shine'

Kelly Preston's daughter remembered her mother's "light that never ceases to shine" in a heartbreaking tribute following Preston's death at 57 from breast cancer.

Ella Bleu Travolta, 20, the second of Preston's three children with actor John Travolta, remembered how her mother "made life so beautiful" in a message she shared on Instagram early Monday morning.

"I have never met anyone as courageous, strong, beautiful and loving as you," she wrote. "Anyone who is lucky enough to have known you or to have ever been in your presence will agree that you have a glow and a light that never ceases to shine and that makes anyone around you feel instantly happy.

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha

"Thank you for being there for me no matter what. Thank you for your love. Thank you for your help and thank you for making this world a better place. You have made life so beautiful and I know you will continue to do so always. I love you so much mama."

Kelly Preston's daughter, Ella Bleu Travolta (at right), shared a heartbreaking remembrance of her mother following her death at 57 from breast cancer. Loic Venance / AFP via Getty Images

Her tribute came after her father announced the tragic news on Instagram early Monday morning that his wife had "lost her two-year battle with breast cancer."

"She fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many,'' the 66-year-old actor wrote. "Kelly’s love and life will always be remembered."

The couple also have a son, Benjamin, 9, and endured the death of their son, Jett, who died at 16 in 2009 after suffering a fatal seizure during a family vacation in the Bahamas.

Ella also paid tribute to the "Jerry Maguire" star on Instagram in May for Mother's Day by sharing a cute shot of her as a young girl on the beach with Preston.

"Happy Mother’s Day to this incredible woman. Beautiful inside and out, hard working and the most amazing mother and wife," she wrote. "I love you so much!!!"

John Travolta and Preston celebrated their 28th anniversary in September of last year with heartfelt messages for one another.

"You’re a dream Daddio and make life so much fun!! I trust my love with you implicitly ... with you I know I will always be okay no matter what happens ... I love you forever and completely," Preston wrote on Instagram.

Editor's Note: An earlier version of this article stated Ella Bleu Travolta, 20, is the oldest of Kelly Preston and John Travolta's children. It has been updated to clarify she is their second child, born after son Jett, who died at age 16.