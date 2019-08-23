Look who’s together again.

John Travolta and Kirstie Alley, who co-starred in the 1989 comedy “Look Who’s Talking,” both appeared last night at the Hollywood premiere of Travolta’s new movie, “The Fanatic.”

Kirstie Alley and John Travolta attend the premiere of his movie, "The Fanatic," on August 22, 2019 in Hollywood, California. Their movie "Look Who's Talking" is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year. Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

“Look Who’s Talking” revolved around a single mother (Alley) who gets unexpected help from a cab driver (Travolta). The twist in the film is that audiences hear the thoughts of the baby, Mikey, voiced by Bruce Willis.

The movie was a hit and led to a pair of sequels, "Look Who’s Talking Too" in 1990 and "Look Who’s Talking Now" in 1993. Alley, 68, and Travolta, 65, appeared in both.

John Travolta and Kirstie Alley from 'Look Who's Talking.' Archive Photos / Getty Images

The two are friends today, but the former "Cheers" star has been vocal in the past about how she had feelings for the "Pulp Fiction" actor.

“I think I kissed Travolta,” Alley said last year on "Big Brother U.K." “I almost ran off and married John. I did love him, I still love him. If I hadn’t been married I would’ve gone and married him and I would’ve been in an airplane because he has his own plane.”

In 2013, Alley, who's been divorced since 1997, told Howard Stern how she lusted after him while they shot "Look Who's Talking."

"It took me years to not look at John as a romantic interest," she said.

"He's a very generous person. He's very interested. If you ever talk to John, and this is genuine with him, you will become the most interesting thing that he's ever met in his life," Kirstie said.

"And he's obviously very handsome," she added.

When she was asked if she would've tried to pursue a relationship with Travolta if she wasn't married at the time, she responded by saying, "We both would have."