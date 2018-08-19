See Bruce Willis and Demi Moore reunite for daughter's 30th birthday in sweet photos

Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Bruce Willis and Demi Moore have been separated since 1998, but they'll always share a special bond — their children.

For their eldest daughter's 30th birthday, the pair came together to celebrate; and the photos were truly heartwarming.

The two smiled with their three daughters, birthday girl Rumer, Scout and Tallulah, in a series of fun Instagram pics:

Rumer posted a sweet picture of both parents kissing her on the cheeks with the caption "Thanks for making me."

In another photo, taken in a photo booth from @snapyourself, Rumer poses with her mom, dad and sisters.

Moore has said publicly that she is grateful for her ongoing relationship with Willis. Earlier this month, she made a surprise guest appearance on Comedy Central's "Roast of Bruce Willis," joking that he was "easily one of my top three husbands." Clearly, the former couple can laugh about their past as they move forward.

Rumer was happy to have her parents together for her special day. They've supported her through her ups and downs over the years, including winning season 20 of "Dancing with the Stars" and celebrating six months of sobriety last summer.

The birthday girl also got some love from her sisters. Scout posted a shot of her big sister calling Rumer her "best friend" and "so strong, so fierce."

Tallulah posted a pic of herself with her mom and dad, captioning it with a family emoji.

It's apparent that despite divorce, this is one Hollywood family has stayed close and has made their own rules. Happy 30th birthday, Rumer!