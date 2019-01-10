Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

/ Source: TODAY By Gina Vivinetto

John Travolta is thanking fans for embracing his bold new 'do.

Earlier this week, the legendary "Grease" star shared a photo of himself with a shaved head, and when fans responded with two thumbs up, Travolta let them know he appreciated it.

The 64-year-old actor, who joined Instagram last May, shared a video of himself and his 8-year-old son, Benjamin, on Wednesday to celebrate reaching 1 million followers.

“Hey there, Ben Travolta, John Travolta here," says the "Gotti" star, who's seen wearing a ball cap in the clip. "We're dirt biking today and we just got the great news that it's hit over a million followers on Instagram.

“We love you and we thank you and also, thanks for liking the new hairdo,” Travolta adds, lifting his cap to give fans another peek at his new chrome dome.

Just days before, Travolta surprised fans when he shared a pic of himself and his 18-year-old daughter, Ella, in their best holiday finery. Though Travolta sported his familiar close-cropped beard, fans noticed right away his floppy light-brown locks had been hocked for a cleanly shaved head.

No more floppy locks! John Travolta debuted a shaved-head 'do this week — and fans love it! FilmMagic

It's not clear whether the daring new look is for an acting role or just Travolta's preference. Either way, fans have flipped for it.

Several took to the comments to declare, "Bald is beautiful." Others raved that they "love, love, love" it. Some even said it looked as if Travolta had shed off a few years with his hair.

As for us, we think John always looks fabulous!