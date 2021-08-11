John Stamos says he always wanted kids but didn't think he'd 'meet the right person'

John Stamos might have become a father later on in his life, but having kids has always been one of his biggest goals.

The actor opens up about his lifelong dream to start a family in a new interview with People and says he's glad he waited to have kids until he found the right partner.

"I always wanted to have kids, but I didn't think I'd meet the right person," Stamos said. "And maybe I felt like well, I have everything, I shouldn't be greedy."

In 2018, the 57-year-old married his wife Caitlin McHugh Stamos, who he now credits for "straightening up" his life.

"I wasn't deserving of it yet I think. But six years ago, I sobered up and I became a better person. And when Caitlin came around, I recognized it immediately. I said, 'I have to be good for that to make it work,'" he said.

The couple now have an adorable 3-year-old son named Billy and Stamos is soaking up all the sweet moments that have come along with fatherhood, like their special early morning routine.

"He says, 'Let's go in the kitch,' and he helps me make coffee," the "Fuller House" star said. "Then he likes to come into my office and go through the drawers looking for treats. I call him King Stamo because he rules!"

Stamos also gushed over his wife, calling her "an incredible mom," and said the couple like to keep the romance alive by scheduling regular date nights.

"We surprise each other," he said. "Last week, she took me to the Lavender Festival and I absolutely loved it. The simplest things are what we strive to get back into. We can't imagine what life is like without the little guy, but we dip our toe in. And then we go home to a screaming child!"

But Stamos wouldn't have it any other way.

"My dreams came true 100 times over," he said.

So, will Billy be getting any siblings? Shortly after welcoming their first child, Stamos' wife said she would love to give her son some playmates.

"Right now, Billy is extremely spoiled and we need to share the love, he's gotta share some of those toys and all the things that have been given to him," she told Entertainment Tonight in 2018. "He needs (siblings) to keep him grounded. If he's the only one, he'll get way too much love because there hasn't been a child on either side of our family in quite some time.”