share tweet pin email

It's going to be a "Full House" over at John Stamos and Caitlin McHugh's place.

The newlyweds and new parents — who welcomed son Billy in April — hope to have more kids "ASAP." McHugh, 32, who wed the "Fuller House" star, 54, in February, recently gushed to Entertainment Tonight that she wants to give little Billy siblings "as soon as I can."

Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic John Stamos and his wife, Caitlin McHugh, pose on the red carpet at the Screen Actors Guild Awards in January.

"Right now, Billy is extremely spoiled and we need to share the love, he's gotta share some of those toys and all the things that have been given to him," she explained. "He needs (siblings) to keep him grounded. If he's the only one, he'll get way too much love because there hasn't been a child on either side of our family in quite some time.”

One reason Billy's so darn spoiled? His mom and dad think every move he makes is precious.

"It's adorable. Even all the gas and stuff, everything he does is exciting. It's like, ‘Oh yes, you pooped! That's great! You farted, that's great! You burped, right in my ear! You spit up in my face and I couldn't be happier,” the new mom shared, with a laugh. “There's a lot of positive reinforcement in our house for literally everything.”

While the couple's main focus is welcoming healthy, happy babies, McHugh revealed she'd love it if one day she and Stamos had a daughter.

"I would love to give him a little girl," she said, "but we're happy with boy, girl, just healthy."