April 24, 2019, 7:27 PM UTC / Source: TODAY By Gina Vivinetto

John Stamos and his wife, Caitlin McHugh Stamos, are opening up about their son Billy's “scary” premature birth.

The couple, who welcomed their baby boy nearly six weeks early in April 2018, said the memorable event kicked off with — of all things — a glass of wine.

John Stamos poses with his wife, Caitlin McHugh Stamos, and their son, Billy. Phillip Faraone / Getty Images

“It all started when (Caitlin) had contractions, (but then) we went to the doctor and he said, ‘It’s not ready, why don’t you go home and have a glass of wine?’” John, 55, told People magazine in the pages of its 2019 Beautiful Issue.

Caitlin, who normally doesn’t drink and hadn’t drank at all during her pregnancy, quickly got "hammered” on one glass of wine, the “Fuller House” star joked.

Eventually, the couple made their way to the hospital.

“I get to the hospital and I said, ‘I already had a glass of wine, now it’s a party!’” recalled Caitlin, 32. “Then they gave me the epidural and I was laughing all over the place.”

Despite the merry mood, when Billy finally arrived, his “fragile” size worried both his parents.

“He wasn’t fully baked, so that was very scary in the beginning,” said Caitlin. “He was very, very small ... fragile, little. Every time (he) fell asleep, you’re like, ‘Please wake up.’

“(We were) constantly checking to make sure he was still breathing,” the model and actress added.

Luckily, Billy turned out to be a healthy little boy — which allowed John to relax and relish his new role as a dad.

“I waited a long time for a kid,” the actor shared. “I just had to meet the right person to do it with, and to straighten my life out. I was always meant to be a father, I think.”

Caitlin agreed, calling her hubby “a natural.”

“He would joke around about how he was never going to change a diaper,” she shared, “but he’s pretty good at it!”

As for “happy, giggly” Billy, he's been entertaining the couple with his every move.

“He’s a hambone,” John shared, adding, “I don’t know where he gets it from!”