John Stamos says his DUI arrest made him realize the ‘most important thing’ was missing from his life

John Stamos has gone through a lot of ups and downs in life.

While speaking with Willie Geist on Sunday Sitdown Nov. 5, Stamos recalled his 2015 arrest in Beverly Hills for driving under the influence.

Stamos said that arrest was a "pivotal moment" in his life because it helped him get on the right track.

"It changed everything," Stamos told Geist. "I got in my car like a fool, and I was not sober. I was driving around Beverly Hills. And looking back at it I was like, 'Oh my God, I could’ve killed somebody. Horrible day.'"

Stamos wrote in his memoir "If You Would Have Told Me," which came out Oct. 24, that in 2015 he "went off the rails." But after the arrest, he said he went to rehab and "got my stuff together."

"And I realized that everything that I wanted in life was not happening," he shared. "You know, yes, I got the girl, I got the TV show, I got Beach Boys. But I wanted a family. The most important thing I hadn’t done."

Stamos, who has been playing with The Beach Boys for 40 years, was married to model Rebecca Romijn from 1998 to 2005.

After they called it quits, Stamos found love with "Alleged" actor Caitlin McHugh, whom he wed in 2018. That same year, the couple welcomed their first child, a son, together.

"It all just came around," he said.

In January 2022, Stamos learned his "Full House" co-star Bob Saget died. He was 65 years old.

While recalling that moment, Stamos told Geist about the last dinner he had with Saget and how it taught him patience.

"Well, we're always in a hurry to go somewhere next," he said.

"You never think, 'This is the last time I’m going to see my best friend or that this was going to be the last picture we're going to take,'" Stamos continued. "But he was somehow — he was everything that I wanted Bob to be at that moment. He was calm and he listened, and he didn’t talk about himself that much."