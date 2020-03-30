Watch John Krasinski, Steve Carell share favorite 'Office' memories

The coronavirus quarantine couldn’t stop two of our favorite stars from getting together again.

On Sunday, John Krasinski debuted his new YouTube series, “Some Good News,” with an interview of Steve Carell, his former co-star on “The Office.” The pair reflected on their time on the show and gave fans a behind-the-scenes scoop on a few of their favorite moments.

The sit-down occurred in honor of the cult favorite's 15th anniversary, which took place last week.

“So, Steve, this week marked a huge anniversary for you and I. We were on a little show called ‘The Office,’ and it turned 15 years old this week,” Krasinski, 40, said. He quipped that he never expected the show to take off in the way it did.

“I mean, I was a waiter when I got that job. I was 23 years old,” the father of two recalled. “After the pilot, I went back to waiting tables because I was sure nothing was going to happen with it. We all kind of came into it with that vibe. I remember none of us had done anything huge.”

Carell, as Michael Scott, and Krasinski, as Jim Halpert, shared many hilarious moments together. NBC

Carell, 57, added: “It’s such a happy surprise that after all these years people are still tuning in and finding it even today. It’s pretty cool."

When asked about his favorite memories, Carell quickly singled out the episode in which his character, Michael, and Melora Hardin's Jan throw a dinner party. In it, Michael famously brags about his (very) small plasma TV. As the "Beautiful Boy" star reminisced, outtakes of Krasinski, Carell, Jenna Fischer, aka Pam Beesly, and Hardin played.

"The Office" made fans laugh for nine seasons. NBC

“I think most of the memories have to do with things that we shared as a cast — when we were doing 'Fun Run' and it was about 105 degrees outside,” Carell said, as a clip rolled of Michael scarfing down fettuccine Alfredo before running in a charity race.

Carell also loves the episode in which Krasinski, as Jim, impersonates Jim's nemesis, Dwight, because Carell believes it highlighted how much the show’s stars supported each other.

“Part of what was so much fun about it was that everybody in the cast was rooting for everybody else,” Carell said. “People would step back when it was time for other people to shine and celebrate it. When you came in as Dwight that day, it was crazy watching Jim do Dwight. You’re a very good impressionist in general. I don’t think it's something people know.”

Making the series led to countless laughs, but there were some heavy moments, too. Krasinski said shooting Michael's last episode was “the most emotional I’ve been on set” and that it took at least “17 or 19 takes.”

Carell added, “Some of my most fond memories, personally or professionally, are entwined and connected with that show."

“Without a doubt,” Krasinski responded. “Listen, I know everyone’s talking about a reunion. Hopefully one day, we just get to reunite as people and just all get to say hi."

Carell answered, “Just to see your face is so great."

Krasinski continued: “I miss you a ton, man. It’s so good to see you and thank you so much for doing this. We are trying to start a news network just for good news, and boy, are you good news."

Before saying goodbye, he joked, “I really think you’re going to make something of yourself, Steve."