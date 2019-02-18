Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

Feb. 18, 2019, 6:08 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Ree Hines

Emily Blunt and John Krasinski had everyone doing a double take when they hit the red carpet at the Writers Guild Awards.

The always-stylish Hollywood duo made a bold fashion choice for the black-tie event Sunday night — by both wearing tuxedos!

Krasinski, who was nominated for co-writing the original screenplay for "A Quiet Place" (but lost to Bo Burnham for "Eighth Grade"), turned up in a black velvet tuxedo and a sleek but modest bow tie.

Emily Blunt and John Krasinski wore similar looks to the awards ceremony on Feb. 17. Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images

And his wife of eight years, who starred alongside him in the thriller he penned, coordinated perfectly.

Blunt wore a black brocade tux by Dolce & Gabbana and paired it with a lapel-spanning bow tie of her own.

Husband and wife John Krasinski and Emily Blunt shared smiles on the red carpet as they checked out each other's look. Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images

Dressing (almost) alike is just the latest way these two have put the spotlight on how close they are. In fact, according to Blunt, they're closer than ever these days.

When the 35-year-old star accepted the Outstanding Supporting Actress honor at last month's SAG Awards, she confessed that some people believed that working on "A Quiet Place" together would tear her and Krasinski, 39, apart.

"A lot of people were like, 'You’re going to be divorced by the end of it!'" she said with a laugh. "Actually, we were so much closer. I think the discovery of how we collaborated and could create something together was just so special."