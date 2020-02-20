Jenna Fischer finally reveals what was in Jim's teapot note to Pam on 'The Office'

The romance between Jim and Pam on “The Office” just got better, if that’s even possible.

On the latest episode of the “Office Ladies” podcast, hosted by former “Office” stars Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey, Fischer revealed what was in the note that Jim, played by John Krasinski, wrote and put with a teapot gifted to her character, Pam, during the Christmas episode of season two.

Fans will recall that, as Pam admired the teapot and all the goodies he stuffed inside it, a nervous Jim took the card back before Pam could find it. Pam later learned about and read the note during an episode in the show’s ninth and final season.

“I’m the only one who knows, and John knows,” Fischer said to Kinsey of the card’s message.

The actress said the note had nothing to do with Pam and Jim, but was instead a letter Krasinski wrote to Fischer about their experience on the Emmy-winning comedy as the show came to an end.

Pam finally reading that note her now-husband, Jim, wrote to her in a season nine episode of "The Office." NBC

“In that episode in season nine, I believe (‘The Office’ writer and producer) Greg (Daniels) suggested to John that he write a personal message from himself to me just saying what our time together on ‘The Office’ meant to him,” Fischer said while choking up. “We were wrapping up the series, and we were all so emotional at that time."

“And so, that was his goodbye,” she said.

Fischer said that scene where she read the note was a tough one for her.

“I’m on camera, and I open up this note that John’s written me, and I just start crying,” she said. “I just start bawling. The first take was probably not usable.”

So, what exactly did Krasinski write that touched Fischer so much? She’ll never tell.

“It was the sweetest note. And on camera, Pam says, ‘I’ll never say what it said, but just know it was perfect.’ Well, I’ll never say exactly what John wrote, but I will say just know it was perfect.”