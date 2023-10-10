Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner reach a temporary custody agreement for their daughters

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas have reached a temporary custody agreement involving their two young children that allows the girls to travel to the United Kingdom with Turner, according to a court filing.

The British actor and American musician agreed to a consent order in a New York City court that outlines which parent will have custody of their two young daughters between certain dates over the next three months. Turner, 27, and Jonas, 34, will alternate custody of their daughters, ages 3 and 1, between now and January, court documents show.

The order is the latest development in a custody dispute that arose after the couple announced last month that they are getting divorced after four years of marriage.

Jonas and Turner had previously reached a temporary resolution to keep the children in New York state, according to an initial interim consent order filed on Sept. 25 in a New York City court.

Under the latest consent agreement, Turner will have the children from Oct. 9-21, and they are allowed to travel to the United Kingdom with her during that period, the filing states. They then have to be returned to New York City on Oct. 21 and will be with Jonas until Nov. 2.

The girls will then be with Turner from Nov. 2-22, before spending Thanksgiving with Jonas while being with him from Nov. 22 to Dec. 16.

That will be followed by spending Christmas and New Year's with Turner during the period of Dec. 16 through Jan. 7, 2024, according to the documents. All of the transfers of the children between parents must occur in New York City, the filing states.

Turner and Jonas have been involved in a dispute over where their daughters will reside in the wake of their split. Turner filed legal documents last month that included a letter she says was written by Jonas about looking for “a permanent home” for their children in England before their split.

Following her petition last month to have the children returned to England, Jonas said in a statement to NBC News that their daughters spent “a vast majority of their lives in the U.S. They are American citizens.”

The couple is currently undergoing mediation toward a divorce settlement and have been ordered to submit a letter to the court by Dec. 23 providing an update of the mediation status, the latest filing says.