Jewel breaks her silence on the Kevin Costner dating rumors

Pop star Jewel is breaking her silence about the rumors that she and Kevin Costner are dating — though she stopped short of confirming or denying a romance between the pair.

The "Who Will Save Your Soul" singer, 49, was asked about the "Yellowstone" star, 69, during a recent interview with Elle. "He’s a great person,” she responded while blushing, the magazine noted.

“The public fascination is intense for sure," she added of the romance chatter.

Costner and Jewel were first linked late last year. Getty Images

Jewel and Costner first sparked romance rumors in December after TMZ published photos of the two looking cozy together the month before at a charity event for Jewel’s Inspiring Children Foundation held on Richard Branson's Necker Island in the British Virgin Islands.

Several days before, the "Foolish Games" singer gave Costner a shoutout for mentoring the foundation's kids when she wrote about the fundraiser on Instagram.

“Every year, my foundation @inspiringchildren and I go to Necker Island to help host a tennis event w @richardbranson to raise funds for our kids,” Jewel captioned a montage of pics from the event on Nov. 28. “@kevincostnermodernwest was kind enough to mentor our kids this year, and Sir Richard was his usual inspiring self- who also plays a mean game of doubles!”

Among the pics in her carousel was a group shot featuring herself and Costner posing with others on a beach.

The photos of the pair came nearly seven months after Costner's ex-wife, Christine Baumgartner, filed for divorce on May 1, 2023, after 18 years of marriage, citing irreconcilable differences.

Costner and Baumgartner share three teenage children: Cayden, Hayes and Grace.

After months of contentious legal petitions and court filings, the former couple settled their divorce in September 2023.

Jewel was previously married from 2008 to 2014 to rodeo star Ty Murray. The former spouses share a 12-year-old son named Kase.

During her recent interview with Elle, Jewel commented about her "painful" split with Murray, noting that it prompted her to restructure her life and her career.

“Realizing I was going to be a single mom at 40, and that the music job is just moving 24/7, I knew I had a big decision to make,” said the singer.

She added, "For me, motherhood inspired a whole new level of healing, a new set of behavioral tools, and required creating a different life that had more stability because the music industry is just incredibly unstable."