Jeezy opens up about divorcing Jeannie Mai in new tell-all conversation: 'I'm saddened'

Jeezy is opening up about his impending divorce from Jeannie Mai.

On Nov. 7, the "Put On" rapper released an hourlong conversation he had with Nia Long, during which they talked about their lives and their broken marriages. (Long split from Ime Udoka a year ago after allegations he'd had an affair.)

Jeezy, who released the video to promote his new album, "I Might Forgive... But I Don’t Forget," said dealing with the fallout of his marriage has not been an easy task.

“I can tell you that this has not been an easy journey," he said. "I can tell you that I’m saddened. I can tell you that I’m disappointed. I can tell you that I’m uneasy, right? But, again, God has put me on a different path, and that path is going to entail for me to take care of myself and to love myself and to be in the best situation that I can thrive as someone who’s been through all of the things that I’ve been through.”

"The real thing is, like, that I don't like to fail at anything," he continued.

Jeezy added that he can "only be responsible for myself" and "can only do what I can do."

At that point, the "Soul Survivor" rapper revealed he did go to therapy with Mai before they called it quits.

Earlier in the interview, Jeezy spoke about relationships and shared his thoughts about love.

He said, "I think love is two people healing together and giving each other the space to do so."

"In my life, I wanted to have a family forever. I wanted to be that guy. I wanted to be the person to get it right," he added.

In September, Jeezy filed for divorce from Mai, his wife of two years. The couple share a daughter, Monaco.

Jeezy says he and Jeannie Mai went to therapy before they called it quits. Stefanie Keenan / Getty Images for Gold House

In a statement obtained by NBC News last month, Jeezy addressed their separation and said, “The decision to end this chapter in my life was not made impulsively and comes with a heavy heart.

“Despite this, my love and respect for Jeannie remains, and the time we spent together holds a cherished place in my heart,” he continued. “Our beautiful daughter is the best gift from our relationship, and I am committed to assuring she feels the love and stability she deserves. During this period, I kindly request that you respect our family’s privacy as we focus on healing.”