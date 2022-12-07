Nia Long and Ime Udoka split following his alleged affair

Nia Long and Ime Udoka have split after 13 years together.

Reps for Long confirmed the separation to NBC News via email on Dec. 7. The actor and the former Boston Celtics head coach’s relationship is coming to an end after Udoka, 45, allegedly had an affair with a female member of his team’s staff.

Long, 52, and Udoka have been engaged since 2015 and are parents to 11-year-old son Kez.

News of the former coach’s alleged infidelity was made public in September after the Celtics announced Udoka was suspended for the rest of the season due to “violations of team policies,” with ESPN reporting that it was because of his intimate relationship with a female staffer.

The couple attend BET Presents the American Black Film Festival Honors on Feb. 17, 2017, in Beverly Hills, California. Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Following news of Udoka's suspension and news of his alleged affair, the "Boyz n the Hood" actor said in a statement shared with TODAY.com, “The outpouring love and support from family, friends and the community during this difficult time means so much to me. I ask that my privacy be respected as I process the recent events. Above all, I am a mother and will continue to focus on my children.”

NBC News also learned in September that Long had just moved to Boston with her son two weeks before the announcement. She and Udoka had been looking for a house when the actor found out about the alleged affair days before it went public.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter published Dec. 1, Long further elaborated on her personal relationship, expressing her frustration with the way the Celtics handled the situation.

“I think the most heartbreaking thing about all of this was seeing my son’s face when the Boston Celtics organization decided to make a very private situation public,” Long, who also shares 22-year-old son Massai with actor Massai Zhivago Dorsey, said.

Long took her son out school early following news of the suspension.

“It was devastating, and it still is. He still has moments where it’s not easy for him,” she said, adding that she has a “tribe of women and men” who have been comforting her during this time.