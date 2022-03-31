Take a first look at Jasmine Guillory's newest novel, 'Drunk on Love'

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Fans of Jasmine Guillory associate her name with contemporary rom-coms, anchored by characters who are genuinely trying to be good people. They're the kind of protagonists you wish you could hang out with after the book is done.

Luckily for us, Guillory has published multiple novels since her debut novel, "The Wedding Date," came out in 2018. And this year will see the release of two more Guillory novels: "By the Book," out in May, and "Drunk on Love," out September 20, 2022.

Set on a vineyard in California's Napa Valley, "Drunk on Love" is best paired with a Chardonnay — or any beverage that will help you sink into a story.

The book centers on Margot Noble, who runs a winery with her brother, and Luke Williams, a man who leaves Silicon Valley behind for a simpler life. After Margot and Luke meet at a bar, sparks fly. But when Luke is revealed to be Margot's newest employee, what was meant to be a no-strings-attached one-night-stand suddenly becomes much more complicated.

Below, find a first look of "Drunk on Love," including an exclusive reveal of its vibrant cover — which makes us want to grab a gold wine goblet a la "Love Is Blind."

Read an excerpt from Jasmine Guillory's new novel, 'Drunk on Love'

Margot pulled her phone out as she sipped her wine and snacked. She should deal with some of these emails that had come in over the weekend, and get responses ready to go out on Monday morning. This was especially important since she’d have to spend her Monday—and much of the upcoming week—training two new staff members. If only her brother had checked with her schedule and . . . no. No, she wasn’t going to do that now, remember?

This was fine. It would be fine. She would just deal with these emails tonight and then this new person tomorrow and she would figure it all out. She hoped.

Sydney came back over to take the drink order of a new person who had just sat down next to Margot, and then poured more wine in Margot’s glass.

“You know what you need?” Sydney said. “You need a vacation.

“I was just out of town for a week.”

Sydney shook her head.

“That wasn’t a vacation, you were working the whole time. You need a real sit on the beach, go out to dinner without it being a work dinner, wander around a city for fun, no checking your work emails at seven p.m. on Sunday night kind of vacation.”

“That sounds incredible, but I don’t have time—or the mental energy—to actually plan a vacation. I just want to be on vacation, without having to deal with any of the decisions that go into that. What I need is someone else to plan it for me.”

“You would never let anyone else plan a vacation for you,” Sydney said. “Well, other than me, and I don’t have time for that, either.”

Margot thought about that.

“Maybe if they knew me well enough? If I trusted them enough?”

They looked at each other and laughed.

“Right,” Sydney said. “Never mind.”

Someone called Sydney’s name at the door, and she came out from behind the bar. Margot slid her phone in her jacket pocket and went to the bathroom. When she came out of the stall, she looked at herself in the mirror. Well, even though she was exhausted, at least her hair looked good today. That’s probably why she’d managed to keep her cool with her brother—she had special powers on good-hair days, she was almost positive. She touched up her lipstick and walked out of the bathroom.

On the way back to the bar, she poked her head into the kitchen to say hi to Charlie, the chef at The Barrel.

“Loved the arancini, Charlie,” Margot said.

“Thanks, Margot. And welcome back,” Charlie said.

Sydney stopped her outside of the kitchen.

“How much do you love me?” she asked.

Margot looked at her sideways. This either meant something very good or very bad.

“Very much. Why are you asking me this, here, right now?”

Sydney grinned at her. That grin meant it was very bad.

“Oh no. Don’t do this to me again,” Margot said.

Sydney’s grin got bigger.

“Oh yes. You didn’t even glance at him when he sat down, but that guy who sat down next to you is adorable. And because you love me, you’ll take advantage of this.”

Sydney had been trying this for months now. Margot never took the bait.

“Are you going to just keep this up until I give in someday?”

She looked over at the bar and saw the guy Sydney was talking about. He was adorable, Sydney was right. Black, warm brown skin, a slightly scruffy beard, kind of dorky-looking, but in a good way. However.

“Oh good Lord, my answer is definitely no. What is he, like twenty-six? Twenty-seven? Way too young for me!”

Sydney rolled her eyes.

“Who cares how old he is? I’m just telling you to talk to the man, not have babies with him. You need some stress relief! Come on, it’ll be fun. If you do it, I’ll give you free wine.”

Margot just laughed.

“You always give me free wine.”

“Okay fine, I’ll give you free food,” Sydney said.

Margot just looked at her.

“Fine, fine,” Sydney said. “If you say hi to him—just hi, that’s all you have to do—I’ll let you pay for your wine.”

Oh wow. Sydney had never tried that one before.

Margot shook her head and walked back to her seat.

“Nice try,” she said over her shoulder.

As Margot shimmied up onto her barstool, she couldn’t help but glance at the guy next to her. He stared down at the menu with a small frown on his face. He let out a sigh and looked up at the bar; she could tell his mind wasn’t on the menu.

There was no reason for her to wonder where this man’s mind actually was, or what was bothering him, or why he was here at The Barrel tonight. He was far too young for her.

He pulled off his hoodie, seemingly for no other reason than to show off his biceps, right there next to Margot. But hey, they were very good biceps; if he wanted to show them off, Margot wouldn’t stop him.

Sydney caught her eye and grinned. She’d definitely seen Margot checking this guy out. Margot couldn’t help but to grin back. Okay fine, after the day she’d had, it was a nice break to ogle the guy sitting on the barstool next to her—she’d admit it.

Might as well make Sydney’s day. Plus, maybe if she did it, just this once, Sydney would get off her back.

“Hi,” she said as she picked up her wineglass. “I’m Margot.”

He turned to her, with a quick smile.

“Hi, Margot. I’m Luke.”

From DRUNK ON LOVE published by arrangement with Berkley, an imprint of Penguin Random House LLC. Copyright © 2022 by Jasmine Guillory.